PITTSTON — Joseph Lafratta Reha passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, after 70 years of life here with all of you. He lived in the Pittston and Scranton areas with some time spent in New York state. He was a beloved nurse at hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and home care in the Scranton area. His patients loved him and he helped so many people. He was a gentle, quiet spirit and will be missed. Joseph raised five beautiful Pekinese dogs over the years and they were very pampered and spoiled. He loved his Italian background, always remembering his grandmother LaFratta and his aunts who always made wonderful Italian food for him. He lived life to the fullest.

He will be truly missed by his cousin, caretaker and friend, Josey Risko Soranno, RN, and her family, Chris Risko Carroll, Sal and Nicole Carroll, who were Josey's support system throughout the years. He was very fond of his Aunt Rosella in Minnesota, recently deceased husband Joe and her children, Donna, Colleen, Paul and their recently deceased brother, Shawn. Also surviving is his beloved cousin, Gail Vargus, whom he grew up with as brother and sister, calling themselves siblings and remaining close in life. He has many aunts, cousins and friends in the Pittston and Scranton areas from the Lafratta, Martone, and Ritondo families. He also has many cousins, aunts and uncles in New York state.

He was preceded in death most recently by his younger brother, Gary Reha; and his mother, Teresa Reha Fitzpatrick and her husband, Eddie; his father, Joseph Reha; and other aunts, uncles and cousins, including Josephine Ritondo Castner.

Thanks to all of the caregivers who provided him with love, friendship and care over the last few years. They put up with his cousin, Josey, who advocated for the best care he could ever have and stood up for him when he could not. They were angels in his life and he always said he was grateful to have them care for him as he always called them "my people." Regional Hospice cared for him with kindness.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Immaculate Conception Church (Corpus Christi Parish), 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, to be celebrated by Msgr. John J. Sempa. Private burial will follow.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.

In lieu of flowers, Joseph asked that you all give extra love and hugs to your beloved pets and offer donations whenever you can to pet shelters and fundraisers in his memory and for the love and care of animals.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith).

To send an online condolence, visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.