Joseph M. Chmura
NANTICOKE — Joseph M. Chmura, 69, of Nanticoke, passed away Sunday evening, June 14, 2020, at his home. He had been ill for the past three years.

Born Aug. 19, 1950, he was a son of the late Joseph J. and Julie Wonsavage Chmura. Joe was raised in Warrior Run and attended Hanover schools. He graduated in 1968 and entered the U.S. Navy in 1970, serving in Vietnam. He received the National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze star.

Joe furthered his education at West Side Vocational-Technical School's electrical program and was employed at Tobyhanna Army Depot for over 36 years before retiring.

He was a 50-year member of American Legion Post 350, Nanticoke; was Past Commander; member of Board of Directors and Home Association, served as aide to State Commander, Ed Markiewicz. He and his wife, Loretta, assisted with the annual Buddies Ball and State Commander's dinner. Joe was also active member of the Military Funeral Honors detail for many years.

In 2019, coordinated by his wife, Loretta, Joseph and the band "The Poets" honored the veterans aboard the cruise ship "The Adventures of the Seas", distributing 100 flags and playing patriotic songs. Joe was so proud to have brought the flags, and it was the highlight of his trip.

He was a member of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke, as well as Fraternal Order of Police, Hanover Township, and Fraternal Order of Eagles, Nanticoke, and many other organizations over the years. He was also in Boy Scouts of America, earning the distinction of becoming an Eagle Scout.

Joseph will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Loretta Kleyps, with whom he shared 40 years of marriage on May 30; a sister, Sylvia Zula and husband, Joseph, of Warrior Run; sister-in-law, Carol Noonan and husband, Dennis, of Swoyersville; brother-in-law, David Kuniega and wife, Cathy, of Plymouth Township; nephews, David Zula, David Kuniega, Timmy Kuniega and wife, Christy, and Michael Kuniega and great-nephews, Colton Kuniega and Bryce Hillard.

A blessing service will be held 10 a.m. Monday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James R. Nash, his pastor, officiating.

Interment with military honors will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call for viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the S.P.C.A., or, to the recreation department at Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Joseph's memory.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5370
