GILBERT — Joseph M. Kluk Sr., age 89, of Gilbert passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at home. He was the loving husband of Margaret M. (Hoffman) Kluk.

He was born in Plains Township on March 5, 1930, the son of the late Michael and Valeria (Czahur) Kluk.

Joe had worked as a design draftsman for Mack Trucks in Allentown for more than 25 years, retiring in 1987.

He served our country with dedication and courage in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret; his sons: Joseph M. Kluk Jr. (Donna), of Lehighton; Robert J. Kluk (Joanne), of York; Mark G. Kluk (Laura), of Bethlehem Township; and George J. Kluk (Tina), of Bethlehem Township; two stepdaughters: Connie Arnold (Vaughn) of Gilbert and Bonnie Drinkwater (Howard) of Jonas; two stepsons: Dean Green (Sharon) of Elizabethtown and Rodney Green of Kunkletown; two sisters: Lillian Piechota, of Wilkes-Barre, and Bernadine Pasternak, of Somerset, N.J. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; 15 step-grandchildren and 14 step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bernadine (Gulius) Kluk, and a brother, Bernard Kluk.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Gilbert.

Viewing 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Route 209, Gilbert.

Interment Oaklawn Cemetery in Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Joseph M. Kluk Sr. to Operation Touch of Home, P.O. Box 162, Brodheadsville, PA 18322.

Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, is in charge of arrangements.