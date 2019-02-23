PITTSTON — Dr. Joseph M. Lombardo Sr., 79, of Pittston, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in the city of Pittston on June 23, 1939, he was the son of the late Michael and Louise Ross Lombardo.

He was the president of his class and graduated summa cum laude from Pittston High School in 1956. He graduated from the University of Scranton with a bachelor's degree in biology and the Loyola Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois, in 1964. He served his internship at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital from 1964 to 1965.

Dr. Lombardo served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1966 at the rank of captain. He served for 30 years in the inactive reserve at the rank of colonel. He received a commendation from President Richard Nixon and Governor Milton Schapp for meritorious service during the Vietnam conflict. He served as medical director for Selective Service Board No. 97 until the end of the military draft. He was a consultant for the U.S. Military AFEES Induction Center, Wilkes-Barre. He was medical director for the Blood Plasma Unit in Wilkes-Barre, medical director for Social Security, Wilkes-Barre, from 1974 to 1988, and medical director, Wesley Village, 1976 to 1996.

Dr. Lombardo started his medical practice in greater Pittston 51 years ago and served his patients up to Feb. 18, 2019. He was the medical director for Heritage House and Hampton House. He served as the sports doctor for Pittston Area High School for 40 years.

He instituted the Department of Family Practice at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital from 1985 to 1987. He was a member of the hospital board from 1985 to 1987. He was a board member of Retreat State Hospital from 1972 to 1976; a board member of the Luzerne County Community College from 1981 to 2009; and he was a member of the Wilkes Hahnemann Board that secured a six-year medical program and served as a clinical instructor at Loyola Medical College and Hahnemann Medical School.

Dr. Lombardo was elected to the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital Hall of Fame for Meritorious Service to the hospital and staff. He was also elected to the Luzerne County Sports Hall of fame for the Sam Falcone Lifetime Award. He started the Anthracosilicosis (Black Lung) Clinic at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and served pro bono at the clinic for 15 years. He was the first full-time emergency room doctor at Wilkes-Barre General along with Dr. Pat DeGennaro. He served 15 years at the Charity Clinic of Wilkes-Barre General and five years as a physician for the Pittston Blood Drive. He is a former Rotarian and 2008 recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, the Luzerne County Italian American Society. Dr. Lombardo served on various other boards and was a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish in Pittston.

He loved his family, his patients, music, sports (New York Yankees, Penn State and Notre Dame football), art and cars.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son John F. Lombardo.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Mary Smith Lombardo; son Michael Lombardo and his wife, Susan Donovan Lombardo, of Pittston; son Joseph Lombardo, of Pittston; son James Lombardo and his wife, Kimberly Brulo Lombardo, of Jenkins Township; daughter Lisa Alves and her husband, Michael, of Kingston Township; son Francis Lombardo, of Pittston; daughter Michelle Albolino and her husband, Mark, of Sunrise, Florida; son Robert Lombardo and his wife, Jennifer Hardin Lombardo, of Pittston; grandchildren Catherine Lombardo, Kristen Lombardo, Destiny Lombardo, Lyndsey Lombardo, John Lombardo, Jamie Lombardo, Joseph Lombardo, Jenna Lombardo, Michael Alves, Ashlie Alves, Lauren Alves, Nicole Albolino and Joseph Albolino; brother Michael Lombardo and wife Donna, of Laflin; sister Colette Orlando, of Pittston; nephew Attorney Michael Lombardo, of Pittston; niece Lee Ann Bauer; and nephews Del Smith, Ron Smith and Gene Smith.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church Tuesday morning. Private interment will be in St. John's Cemetery. Friends may call 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 , at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

Memorial donations may be made to John F. Lombardo Memorial Scholarship, Luzerne County Community College.

To leave an online condolence, visit Dr. Lombardo's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.