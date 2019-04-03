EDWARDSVILLE — Joseph M. McMonigle, 76, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at Highland Manor Nursing Home in Exeter.

Joseph was born in Edwardsville on Nov. 22, 1942, a son of the late Joseph and Sophie (Cichon) McMonigle. He attended Edwardsville schools and worked at a number of different jobs over the years.

Joseph was a past member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Kingston.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Francis Ronald.

Surviving are his brothers, Karl and Lynn McMonigle, of Naugatuck, Conn., and Matthew and Judy McMonigle, of Ashland, Va.

Also surviving are three nephews: Michael McMonigle, of Chesterfield, Va., Andrew McMonigle, of Glen Allen, Va., and David McMonigle, of Naugatuck, Conn.; and one niece, Traci (McMonigle) Taylor, of Naugatuck, Conn.

The McMonigle family would like to thank and acknowledge the doctors, nurses and staff at Highland Manor Nursing Home in Exeter for the loving comfort, compassion and care given to Joseph.

A special thanks also for the Hospice Care nurses.

Private funeral services will be held by the family, with arrangements to be made by Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerby Ave., Kingston.