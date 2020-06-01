Or Copy this URL to Share

HANOVER TWP. — Joseph M. Nealon Jr., 58, of Hanover Township, died May 30, 2020. He is survived by his companion, Karen Tarnalicki. Private family viewing will be held Wednesday at the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. The funeral procession will follow N. Main Street, pass the Ashley Fire Dept., to Cemetery Street, toward Ashley Street and finally onto St. Mary's Road, around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.



