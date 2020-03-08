KINGSTON — Joseph M. Sivak, 93, a resident of the Daniel Flood Towers Building, Kingston, died on Friday evening, March 6, 2020, at the John Heinz Rehabilitation Center, Wilkes-Barre. He was born in Trenton, N.J., and had lived in Kingston since 2012. Previously he had resided in Allentown. Prior to his retirement he was employed by HCSC Laundry Service in Allentown. He had many part-time jobs after retirement.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Kingston. He was a former member of the Catasauqua Lions. He enjoyed bowling and everyone loved him.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Marlene, 2014, and brothers and sisters.

Surviving are his sons, Brian and his wife, Becky, of Kingston, Scott, of Emmaus; grandchildren, Kimberly, Lauren, Adam and Brianna Sivak.

A Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 813 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, with Pastor Paul Metzloff, officiating. The committal will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.

Arrangements entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc., Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. To send the family an online condolence visit our website at Hughbhughes.com.