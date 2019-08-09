FAIRFAX, Va. — Joseph Michael Begley, of Fairfax, Va., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.

Joe was born in Pittston, a son of the late Walter J. and Hilda (Welsch) Begley. He was a resident of Chantilly and Vienna, Va., since 1970.

Joe is survived by his wife of 53 years, Grace (Cuellar) Begley; sons Joseph Walter and his daughter, Delaney Catherine, of Mountain Top, Michael Christopher and wife Anne (Jenson), and their children, Joseph Michael, Daniel John and Claire Anne, of Divide, Colo., and Brian John, of Reston, Va.; a brother, John F. Begley and wife Elaine (Davis), of Pittston; sister-in-law Dorothy (Wilson) Begley, of Christiana; and many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by sister Rosemarie Clarke and her husband, William F. Clarke, and nephew William Clarke, all of Phoenixville; brother Walter J. Begley Jr. and his first wife, Inge, of Christiana, and their daughter, Cathy and son-in-law David Lee Czetli; and his sister, Ann C. Rehm and her husband, Michael J. Rehm, of Pittston.

Joe retired from the Central Intelligence Agency's Office of Communications in November of 1990. After, he worked as a communications contractor for the National Geospatial-Intellegence Agency in Reston, Va., for 11 years.

He enjoyed his family, computers, woodworking, travel, and researching family genealogy. He was a peacetime veteran of the U.S. Army and the 109th Infantry, 28th Division, of the Pennsylvania National Guard.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at the Adams Green Funeral Home in Herndon, Va., with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, in St. Veronica Catholic Church, 3460 Centreville Road, Chantilly, Va. Joe will be buried at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville. The ceremony will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Joe was a member St. Veronica's Catholic Church in Chantilly, Va.

Memorial donations may be made to The Oblates of St. Francis DeSales, 1120 Blue Ball Rd., Childs, MD 21916, or St. Veronica's Catholic Church, 3460 Centreville Rd., Chantilly, VA 20151.