FORTY FORT — Joseph Michael (Mike) Murphy, 77, of Ransom Street, Forty Fort, died on Sept. 19, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Vincent and Josephine Fertal Murphy. He graduated from Girard College in Philadelphia.

Mike was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was active with his four children and all their sporting events. He was a coach for Forty Fort Little League, Forty Fort Traveling Girls Softball, and Bishop O'Reilly Head Soccer Coach, just to mention a few.

Mike had resided and was active in Forty Fort for most of his life. He was a member of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Swoyersville, and helped with the collections most Sundays, Forty Fort Lions Club, and PA Soccer Coaches.

He retired from M.S.A as a regional sales manager for 35 years. He then accepted a position with CFI Sales and Service and Northampton Community College as a fall protection instructor as well as an OSHA Outreach instructor.

Mike was a member of American Society of Safety Engineers for 32 years and many safety associations and guest lecturer for many.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, the former Elizabeth Yatsko; sons, Timothy and his wife, Maria, of Dupont, Michael and his wife, Lori, of Sterling, Va., daughters, Colleen Murphy-Blasi and her husband, Mike, of Mountain Top, Kellie Murphy, of Ashburn, Va.; brother, Vincent, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., nine grandchildren, Timmy Murphy, Jordan Navin, Sarah Murphy, Aiden Murphy, Sarah Murphy, Liam Murphy, Kylie Murphy, Connor Blasi and Mia Blasi, several nieces and nephew.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, Swoyersville. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church at 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville.

Friends and relatives may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. For more information or to send the family an online condolence visit www.hughbhughes.com.