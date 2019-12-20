MOUNTAIN TOP — Joseph R. Nardone, 73, of Mountain Top, passed away on Dec. 19, 2019.

Raised in Dupont, he was the son of the late Joseph P. Nardone and Viola Nardone.

Joseph was a graduate of Penn State University and was a lifelong Penn State football fan. He worked as an engineer for Owens-Illinois/Techniglas his whole career. After his retirement he continued his passion by doing international consulting in the engineering field. Joseph traveled throughout the world but always returned home to his family with open arms.

Joseph enjoyed keeping busy by playing golf and by attending and coaching at his children's soccer games. He spent countless hours helping his sons with many mechanical and household projects. He especially loved helping his son, Jay, work on the lake house at Lake Winola. Joseph was always up for a debate on politics or history and he was always quick to state his position. Joseph also had a deep appreciation for antique and classic cars and enjoyed attending car shows with his children. Joseph and Jean Marie adored and cherished every moment with their grandchildren. While Joseph's family and friends will deeply miss spending time with him, his family and friends find great comfort knowing Joseph and Jean Marie are peacefully reunited once again in Heaven.

Until we meet again, Dad, we will think of you each time we are on the waters of Lake Winola and the Chesapeake Bay.

His wife of 48 years, Jean Marie Nardone, preceded him in death.

Surviving are his children, Joseph J. Nardone and his wife Tara, Mountain Top, Jason Nardone and his wife Crystal, West Chester, and Janelle Nardone, Mountain Top; grandchildren Rocco and Luca Nardone; sister Sandra Hughes and her husband Smiler, Old Boston; sister-in-law Sandra Appel, Pittston; brother-in-law Danny Limongelli and his wife, Louise, Bear Creek; brother-in-law Joseph Limongelli and his wife Debbie, Duryea; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will follow in Denison Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

