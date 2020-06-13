Joseph Onderko
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PLYMOUTH — Joseph Onderko, 83, formerly of Plymouth, was called home to be with our Lord, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing Center, (formerly Little Flower Manor), Wilkes Barre, with his daughter, Carol Ann, by his side.

Born Dec. 7, 1936, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary Onderko.

He was a 1956 graduate of Plymouth High School. Joseph received a bachelor's degree from King's College.

On June 16, 2020, Joe and his wife, Ann Marie Rudeski Onderko, would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.

Joe worked with his parents in the family business, MJ Onderko Sporting Goods, for many years. He worked for Traveler's Insurance Company for over 30 years.

He was a devoted father and husband. Nothing gave him more joy than to spend time with his family. Joe loved cooking a weekly Sunday breakfast for his family.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, spending weekends with his sons.

Throughout Joe's life, he was a faithful member of the Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Plymouth.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Eleanor Trotsky, as well as his mother-in-law, Anna Rudeski, and father-in-law, John.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Marie, his son, Joseph and wife, Denise, daughter, Carol Ann Onderko, son, Michael and wife, Christine, two granddaughters, Autumn Onderko and Isabella Onderko.

A private funeral was held Saturday, June 13, 2020, from the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth, followed by a Divine Liturgy in Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Plymouth. Interment was in the Parish Cemetery, Plymouth.

Contributions, if desired, may be made to SS Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Plymouth, or the Alzheimer's Association.

To submit online condolences to Joseph's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Funeral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved