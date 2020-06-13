PLYMOUTH — Joseph Onderko, 83, formerly of Plymouth, was called home to be with our Lord, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing Center, (formerly Little Flower Manor), Wilkes Barre, with his daughter, Carol Ann, by his side.

Born Dec. 7, 1936, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary Onderko.

He was a 1956 graduate of Plymouth High School. Joseph received a bachelor's degree from King's College.

On June 16, 2020, Joe and his wife, Ann Marie Rudeski Onderko, would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.

Joe worked with his parents in the family business, MJ Onderko Sporting Goods, for many years. He worked for Traveler's Insurance Company for over 30 years.

He was a devoted father and husband. Nothing gave him more joy than to spend time with his family. Joe loved cooking a weekly Sunday breakfast for his family.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, spending weekends with his sons.

Throughout Joe's life, he was a faithful member of the Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Plymouth.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Eleanor Trotsky, as well as his mother-in-law, Anna Rudeski, and father-in-law, John.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Marie, his son, Joseph and wife, Denise, daughter, Carol Ann Onderko, son, Michael and wife, Christine, two granddaughters, Autumn Onderko and Isabella Onderko.

A private funeral was held Saturday, June 13, 2020, from the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth, followed by a Divine Liturgy in Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Plymouth. Interment was in the Parish Cemetery, Plymouth.

Contributions, if desired, may be made to SS Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Plymouth, or the Alzheimer's Association.

To submit online condolences to Joseph's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.