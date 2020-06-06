Joseph P. Clonan
WEST PITTSTON — Joseph P. Clonan, 88, of West Pittston, a much loved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and son, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at hospice. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean Gallo Clonan.

Joe was born in Pittston, son of the late Joseph and Mary Farrell Clonan. He served our country during the Korean War as a member of the Air Force Military Police. He was employed at Inter Metro Industries for 35 years. He was a member of Saint Barbara's Parish, Exeter. Joe touched everyone's life with his kindness, generosity, humor and smile.

Also surviving is his son, Michael Clonan and his wife, Arlene, of Shavertown; daughters, Jo-Anne Salerno and her husband, Tony, of Dallas, and Patty Mazur and her husband, Mike, of Shavertown; grandchildren, Ryan, Nicole, Michael and Kelly; great-grandchild, Troy; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rosemary Walsh.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Colleen O'Boyle for her support and care. The family also wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Residential Health Care of NEPA Hospice for their support in his final days.

A private funeral and interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith).

To send an online condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.
1201 Main Street
Pittston, PA 18640
570-655-7333
June 6, 2020
Mike, Jo-Ann, and Patty... it's sad news to hear the loss of your dad and even harder under COVID-19. Your dad was great guy always with a smile. Please accept my condolences.
Tony Callaio
June 6, 2020
Mrs. Clonan and Family,
Jim and I would like to express our deepest condolences for the loss of your Husband and Father. May He Rest In Peace.
Carol Lepore Ravert
