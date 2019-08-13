SHAVERTOWN — Joseph P. Covert, 54, of Shavertown, formerly of Swoyersville, died unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, due to complications of diabetes.

He attended West Side CTC and Wyoming Valley West High School. He worked in several industries, but was best known as a Master Mason.

Joe was the type of person who would light up a room due to his larger-than-life personality. He could strike up a conversation with anyone. He touched many lives.

Joe loved riding bikes with his son, vacationing with his family and holding his granddaughter. He will be truly missed by all who loved him.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Bob; son Joey; and brothers Donny and Tommy.

Surviving are his wife, Filomena (Costantino); son Eric and his wife, Chrissy; son Joshua; brother Bob and his wife, Charlene; sister Linda Meddings and husband Jack; sister-in-law Mary Rose; uncle Michael Moses; granddaughter Ava Ann; and many nieces, nephews and friends whom he loved and who loved him.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Hugh B. Hughes and Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, in St. Therese's Church, 64 Davis St., Shavertown.

In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make donations to the .

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.hughbhughes.com.