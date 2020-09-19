1/1
Joseph P. Laub Sr.
WILKES-BARRE — Joseph P. Laub Sr., 95, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Tiffany Court in Kingston.

He was born in Minooka, a son of the late Emil and Ruth Erronomus Laub. Joseph was a graduate of Scranton Tech High School. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a senior vice president by United Penn Bank.

Joseph was a member of St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Alhambra Caravan. Joseph served as treasurer of the Oakwood Park Townhouse Association. He volunteered his time and talents with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program at the Osterhout Library and at the Kingston Senior Center, teaching computer skills to senior citizens. He also served on the St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception Finance Council and as a Eucharistic Minister at the former St. Boniface Church in Wilkes-Barre.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Matich Laub, in 2001, and by his brother, James Laub.

Joseph is survived by his son, Joseph P. Laub Jr. and his wife, Doreen, of Philadelphia, and by his grandchildren, Joseph P. Laub III and Mary Therese Laub.

Funeral Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Those attending the visitation and funeral Mass are required to wear a mask and abide by the CDC and state social distancing requirements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's name to St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Joseph's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
September 19, 2020
i am sorry for your loss hoban class mate joe kravitz
