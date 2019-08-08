HUNLOCK CREEK — Joseph P. Pudlosky Jr., 44, of Hunlock Creek, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born July 15, 1975, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Mary Ann Kuch Pudlosky and the late Joseph P. Pudlosky. Joseph was a graduate of Bishop Hoban High School. While in high school, Joe excelled in baseball, wrestling and football. He was a graduate of Penn State University, Lehman Campus, majoring in electrical and mechanical engineering, as well as sound. He was a former member of St. Casimir's Church, where he was an altar server.

Joe was active with local softball leagues throughout the area. He was very involved with the Polish Union over the years as a group secretary and was a member of the board of directors. In his spare time, he greatly enjoyed cooking, canning and gardening. He loved his German shepherd, Bella, and was very involved with her obedience classes.

Joe worked for EAM Mosca, Hazleton, as an engineer and at the Mohegan Sun Arena as a sound technician. He was the owner of ICE Productions LLC. Joe was also a sound technician for many local bands including the Vibe Tribe Band of Philadelphia.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Peter Pudlosky.

In addition to his loving mother, Mary Ann Pudlosky, he is survived by his sister, Sheri Pudlosky Brierley and her husband, Russell, of West Chester; step-niece Jami Demharter; aunts, uncles and cousins; girlfriend Chrissy Carey and her daughter, Isabel; and his beloved German Shepherd, Bella.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday from the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Muhlenburg.

Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

Contributions, if desired, may be made to the Joseph P. Pudlosky Jr. Memorial Scholarship with The Luzerne Foundation or the Youth Program of the United Schutzhund Clubs of America.

Donations for these programs may be made on line at www.luzfdn.org/types-of-funds/scholarship-funds and www.germanshepherddog.com/donate-form.

To submit online condolences to Joseph's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.