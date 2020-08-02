1/
Joseph Patrick Menziff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KINGSTON — Joseph Patrick Menziff, 48, of Kingston, passed away at home on Thursday morning, July 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Kimberley McDonald Menziff.

Born in Dallas on July 10, 1972, he was the son of the late Charles and Jean Cawley Menziff. He worked for Colwell Termite and Pest Control.

Also surviving are a brother, Charles, of Kingston; a daughter, Kaitlyn Rizner, of Florida; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning from the Paul F. Leonard Funeral Home, 575 N. Main St., Pittston. Interment will be at 10 in Pittston Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved