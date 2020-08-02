KINGSTON — Joseph Patrick Menziff, 48, of Kingston, passed away at home on Thursday morning, July 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Kimberley McDonald Menziff.

Born in Dallas on July 10, 1972, he was the son of the late Charles and Jean Cawley Menziff. He worked for Colwell Termite and Pest Control.

Also surviving are a brother, Charles, of Kingston; a daughter, Kaitlyn Rizner, of Florida; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning from the Paul F. Leonard Funeral Home, 575 N. Main St., Pittston. Interment will be at 10 in Pittston Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.