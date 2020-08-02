1/
Joseph Patrick Menziff
KINGSTON — Joseph Patrick Menziff, 48, of Kingston, passed away at home on Thursday morning, July 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Kimberley McDonald Menziff.

Born in Dallas on July 10, 1972, he was the son of the late Charles and Jean Cawley Menziff. He worked for Colwell Termite and Pest Control.

Also surviving are a brother, Charles, of Kingston; a daughter, Kaitlyn Rizner, of Florida; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning from the Paul F. Leonard Funeral Home, 575 N. Main St., Pittston. Interment will be at 10 in Pittston Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
August 2, 2020
My condolences to the entire Menziff family , Joe was always kind and such a humble soul... Fly High my friend..
Charlene Maher
August 2, 2020
so sorry for your loss.
Patricia wishinski
August 1, 2020
To the entire menziff Fmily , I'm so sorry to hear about joe.. sending prayers to get threw this hard time..
