KINGSTON — Joseph Petrauskas, 87, of Kingston, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

He was born in Kingston, son of the late Joseph and Constance Guslusky Petrauskas. He served in the U.S. Navy, worked for many years for Certainteed and was a member of the Independent Fire Company, Kingston.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion; daughter, Diane Rambus; and brother, John.

Mr. Petrauskas is survived by his two daughter, Janet Femea, and Joanne Bullock; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Salvation Army, S. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston. Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
