LUZERNE — Joseph R. Kotch, lifelong resident of Luzerne, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Devon Senior Living Center, Devon, Pa.

After proudly serving our country in the military for 39 years, both at home and abroad, Joseph enjoyed his retirement as an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a longtime member of the Rose Hill Rod & Gun Club. Joseph enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his four grandchildren. He had a special love and talent for gardening. Joseph was known at Devon Senior Living Center for his huge tomato plants and generously sharing his vegetables.

Born on Aug. 3, 1929, in Luzerne, he was a son of the late Catherine and John Kotch. He was a graduate of Luzerne High School, Class of 1947. He also attended the University of Maryland and Wilkes College, earning a Bachelor of Science in education.

In 1947, Joseph enlisted in the U.S. Army and completed Officer Candidate School at Fort Riley, Kansas. He served during the Korean War as a Second Lieutenant Unit Commander with the 2nd Infantry Division.

During his long and distinguished military career, he was promoted to Lt. Colonel and commanded the 2nd Battalion, 109th Infantry of the 55th Brigade, National Guard. He was presented several awards for his heroic and dedicated service: The General John J. Pershing Award, the United Nations Service Medal, the Korean Service Ribbon and the ROK Presidential Unit Citation. He also held leadership positions with the Department of Military Affairs in Scranton. Joseph was known for his courageous leadership, analytical decision making and loyalty to those under his command.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Josephine M. Kotch; brothers, John Sr., Thomas, Andrew, Bernard and Robert; sister, Shirley Shook; and parents, John and Catherine Kotch.

He is survived by his children, Linda Ruhlman and her husband, Dave, of Berwyn, Joseph R. Kotch Jr., of Reedsville, and Paul M. Kotch and his wife, Sheri, of Keller, Texas; grandchildren, Jake Ruhlman, Chris Kotch, Max Ruhlman and Marissa Kotch; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from the Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Ltd, 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Friends may call 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation supporting veterans and their families, https://www.garysinisefoundation.org.

Condolences can be sent to: betzjastremski.com.