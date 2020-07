OLD FORGE — Joseph R. Riviello Jr., 71, of Old Forge, died July 18, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Prince of Peace Parish – St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge. Those attending are kindly asked to adhere to the COVID-19 safety guidelines of wearing a mask and socially distancing. Funeral arrangements by Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, Old Forge.