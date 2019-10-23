MOUNTAIN TOP — Joseph R. Vetashick, 63, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at home in Mountain Top.

Born Aug. 29, 1956, in Hazleton, he was the son of the late John L. and Mary N. Cieniawa/Vetashick and was a graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1973. Joe was previously employed by the USPS as a letter carrier for 22 years. For many years, he was an active member of the Mountain Top American Legion. He lived a simple and quiet life. One of his greatest joys was dressing up as Santa Claus for different children organizations in the Wyoming Valley and would deliver the mail dressed as Santa Claus during the Christmas season. He leaves behind many friends and was well known for his generosity.

He is survived by his brother, Jeffrey; and companion Larissa, of Mountain Top; and brother John and wife Joanne, of Dallas.

Blessing service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with interment following in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, and from 11 a.m. until time of service on Friday at the funeral home.

Visit www.desideriofuneralhome.com for additional information.