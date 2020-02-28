LAFLIN — Joseph (Joe) Ronald Bachkosky, 67, of Laflin, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley.

Born May 29, 1952, in Duryea, he was the fourth of six children of the late John and Mary (Hayko) Bachkosky.

Joe graduated from Pittston Area High School Class of 1970 and East Stroudsburg University '74. In 1974 he married the former JoAnn Schifano, and together they had two children, Joseph and Lauren. Joe worked locally as a manager at Leslie Fay and Benco Dental, and retired after serving as Vice President of Operations at A. Rifkin Co.

In his retirement he enjoyed working out, and he was a member the PAV in Plains township. Most of all, Joe had an unending love for all of his family and friends, especially his grandsons whom he absolutely cherished spending time with. He got along with everyone and was always ready to lend a hand to help someone in need.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Bachkosky, and sister Helen Embleton.

Joe was a family man, devoting all of his energy and love to his wife, children and grandsons. He will be greatly missed. Joe is survived by his wife of 45 years, JoAnn, son, Joseph and his wife Lauren, grandsons Reid, Landon and Grayson, daughter, Lauren and her husband John McGuire, and grandson Owen. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Zelenowski and her husband Felix, brothers, Robert Bachkosky and his wife Judy, and David Bachkosky and his wife Darcia, sister-in-law, Helen Bachkosky and brother-in-law Bob Embleton. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joseph's name to the Care and Concern Ministry, 37 William St., Pittston, or to The , P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 700 S. Township Blvd., Pittston Township.

Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. Monday. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home by 9:30 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, from St. Maria Goretti Parish, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin.

Interment will be held at the family's convenience.

For further information or to express your condolences to Joe's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.