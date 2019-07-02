JENKINS TWP. — Joseph S. Milazzo, 56, of Jenkins Township, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pittston on Nov. 5, 1962, he was the son of Elizabeth (Bette) Stachokus Milazzo and the late Samuel J. Milazzo. He was a graduate of Pittston Area High School, Class of 1980, and attended Elizabethtown College.

He was the president of Milazzo Industries, a four generation, family-owned manufacturing business. Joe was influential in promoting its products that are sold nationally under the Qik Joe and Lake Shore label. Joe was a member of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association, as well as serving on many other advisory boards.

Joe was also active in his community, acting as a past president of the Jenkins Township Lions Club and served as a board member of the Pittston Chamber of Commerce and the Pittston YMCA. Additionally, he served as a board member for the local and the National . He was one of the hosts of the Telethon televised locally.

Joe's love of music was instrumental in his early days as a DJ and drummer. Joe lived life to the fullest, loving his family, friends and, most especially, his daughters, Alyssa and Samantha. He was a kind and generous man whose dynamic personality always made everyone feel special.

He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel J. Milazzo. In addition to his mother, Elizabeth, he is survived by his two daughters, Alyssa Milazzo and Samantha Milazzo; sister Nadine Wesolowski and her husband, John; nieces Santina Prociak and her husband, Kyle, and Adriana Wesolowski and nephew Hunter Wesolowski; godmother Ann Marie (Chache) Allardyce and husband Thomas; uncle Joseph Stachokus and wife Ginger; and numerous cousins and friends.

Friends may call Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. on July 5, at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Marello Parrish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will be at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Exeter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either of these organizations that Joe supported and cherished. The Ronald McDonald Oncology Camp is a special project of the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Oncology Children. Donations may be made in memory of Joseph S. Milazzo and addressed to the Ronald McDonald Camp, 3925 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104, or online at www.philarmh.org/camp/donate-to-rmc/. , which grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions. Donations may be sent to Professional Arts Building, 327 N. Washington Ave., #501, Scranton, PA 18505, in memory of Joseph S. Milazzo.

To leave an online condolence, visit Joe's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.