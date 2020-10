OLD FORGE — Joseph Santioni, 80, of Old Forge, died Oct. 11, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge. Facial coverings and social distancing are required. Calling hours will be private. Funeral arrangements are by Wroblewski Funeral Home, Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.