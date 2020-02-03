LEHMAN TWP. — Joseph "MURF" Sholtis, 78, of Lehman Township, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Plains, he was the son of the late Michael and Helen Matisko Sholtis.

He was a 1960 graduate of Sacred Heart High School, Plains. Joe was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves.

Joe was a self-employed general contractor and a partner in O&S Realty. He was a long time parishioner of St. Therese's Church, Shavertown.

He was a loyal Philadelphia sports fan always pulling for the Eagles, Phillies, Flyers, and 76ers. Joe was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. His main passion was golf, which allowed him time to spend with family and friends on the course. He had many friends and was loved by all that knew him. Joe's grandchildren meant the world to him. You could always find him at one of their sporting events. Now he has the best seat and will always watch over them.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Sholtis, sister, Bernadine Pasternak, and infant grandson, Richard Joseph Sholtis.

Surviving are his high school sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Elaine Sweeda Sholtis; son, Michael and his wife Jennifer, of Lehman Township; grandchildren, Michael, Christopher and Julia; sister, Helen Blazejewski; nieces, Joanne Stiles and Lisa Perta; and nephew, Joe Pasternak.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from St. Therese's Church, 63 Davis St., Shavertown. The Rev. James Paisley will officiate. Private interment will be held at the convenience of family. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. All are asked to go directly to church on day of funeral.

Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to a .