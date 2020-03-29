INKERMAN — Joseph "Shafer" Silinskie, 80, of Inkerman, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Pittston on June 27, 1939, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen Shafer Silinskie.

He was a graduate of Jenkins High School, Class of 1957. He enlisted in the U.S. Army prior to graduating from the Metropolitan Police Academy, Washington, D.C. Joseph served on the White House Police Force during the Kennedy and Johnson Administration. In 1976, after his retirement as Sergeant from the Metropolitan Police Department, the family relocated from Virginia back to Inkerman.

Joseph was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church and its Holy Name Society. He was a Third Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council No. 2809. He was a member of the Lithuanian Club, Inkerman, and Polish American Veterans Club, Plains.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. He managed and coached Jenkins Township Little League, Teeners, and American Legion baseball and softball. He especially took great pride when he coached his own children and then grandchildren. He was a loyal Notre Dame and Redskins fan. In addition to taking trips to Atlantic City, Shafer enjoyed vacations at the beach. Some of his favorite times were at the shore with his family. Above all, he loved his family. Spending time with his children and grandchildren filled his life with joy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Silinskie, and a sister, Helen Talerico.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 58 years, Ann Marie Vitek Silinskie; his children that he adored, Joyce Iorio and husband Chris, of Laflin; Carolyn Traglia and husband Chris, of Allentown; Joseph Silinskie and wife Christine, of Jenkins Township; Ronald Silinskie and wife Lynn, of West Wyoming; Kevin Silinskie and wife Mindee Hite, of Webster, N.Y.; and Chris Silinskie and wife Tammy, of Duryea; sister, Rose Marie Mantione, of Florida; his beloved grandchildren, Chris Iorio and his fiancée Cierra Cellerari, of Harding; Michael Iorio; Nicholas, Joseph and Maria Traglia; Amy, Julie, Mary and Joseph Silinskie; Matthew, Nicole and Allie Silinskie; Sydnee and Rylee Silinskie; Luke, Claire and Joshua Silinskie; numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joseph Silinskie to St. John the Evangelist Restoration Fund.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.