FRANKLINTON, N.C. — Joseph Stanley Maher (Tippy), 90, died Nov. 22, 2020. Family will bring Tippy home to be near his beloved wife, Betty, but due to the pandemic, this will be sometime in the spring of 2021. At that time, we will plan on having a religious gathering, as well as a social one. Local arrangements by Kielty-Moran Funeral Home, Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth .