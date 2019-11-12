Joseph Stobodzian

Service Information
Earl W Lohman Funeral Home
14 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA
18634
(570)-735-5533
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home
14 W. Green St.
Nanticoke, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home
14 W. Green St.
Nanticoke, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Faustina Church
Obituary
NANTICOKE — Joseph E. Stobodzian, 73, of West Main Street, Nanticoke, passed away Monday Nov. 11, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Joe was born in Nanticoke, son of the late Joseph and Veronica Wall Stobodzian. He was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, Class of 1965, and Wilkes-Barre Business College.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the Luzerne County Courthouse for 33 years.

Joe is a member of St. Faustina Parish, Nanticoke.

Joe was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Surviving are his wife of 48 years, the former Carol Uczen; daughter Jennifer and her husband Franco Pastore; two grandchildren, Rocco and Isabelle of Maryland, whom he was so proud of and brought him great joy and many special memories.

"Jaja" was an avid sports fan of Penn State Football and all high school football along with boys and girls basketball.

His grandchildren were the highlight of his life, attending their soccer and basketball games and dance competitions.

They loved his jokes and funny songs that he made up. He always had a joke for everyone he knew and will be missed by everyone who touched his heart.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 from the Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. at St. Faustina Church.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Interment will be in St. Mary's cemetery Hanover Twp.
