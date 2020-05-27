KINGSTON — Joseph T. Brady, 87, a resident of Kingston, unexpectedly passed into eternal life to meet his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Saturday afternoon, May 23, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, following a sudden illness. Born on Oct. 1, 1933, in Wyoming, Joseph was one of three children born to the late John P. Brady Sr. and Catherine (Petroski) Brady. Raised in Swoyersville, Joseph was a graduate of the former Swoyersville High School, Class of 1951. In 1954, Joseph enlisted in the United States Air Force, honorably serving his country during the Korean War and the Cold War. During his time of service, he was assigned to the Strategic Air Command in Spain. Upon his honorable discharge on July 25, 1958, he attained the rank of Airman First Class. Prior to his retirement, Joseph was employed by the former Leslie Fay Garment Factory, Wilkes-Barre. In his earlier years, he was employed by Sordoni Construction, Forty Fort, working in their high voltage power line construction division. After retiring, Joseph went on to attend Luzerne County Community College, where he acquired two associates degrees in graphic arts and fine arts. He had a great love for the LCCC community, and was an ardent supporter of its art department. An accomplished artist, he specialized in pastels, and played a pivotal role in the opening of the Schulman Gallery at LCCC, which was underwritten by a generous donation by Dr. Norman and Roxanne Schulman, and where many of Joseph's pieces were displayed. Joseph was a devout Catholic and a member of Saint Ignatius Loyola Church, Kingston. He was also an active member of the Wyoming Valley Art League. In addition to his parents, John and Catherine Brady, Joseph was preceded in death by his twin brother, John P. Brady Jr., who passed away on July 31, 2011. Joseph is survived by his brother, Matthew Brady and his wife, Patricia, of Plains Township; his nephew and primary caregiver, Dr. John P. Brady III; as well as his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Due to the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, a private viewing and funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, May 30, 2020, followed by a graveside committal service in Saint Cecelia's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Exeter. A Memorial Mass in honor of Joseph's life will be announced at a later date. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. To send Joseph's family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page. The family would be honored if you would consider giving a donation in Joseph's memory to the Wyoming Valley Art League, Rear 130 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, 18701, www.wyomingvalleyartleague.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 27 to May 28, 2020.