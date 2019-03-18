NANTICOKE — Joseph T. Ligotski Sr., 92, passed away on March 14, 2019, at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke.

Born in Nanticoke on Aug. 17, 1926, Joseph was the son of the late Piotr and Stefiana (Pepel) Ligocki. Joseph was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, Class of 1943. He was employed 20 years as a carpenter for Standard Coach. After retiring, he worked for his son, Joe, as a delivery man for Jiunta's Pharmacy. Joseph was a member of the Nanticoke game commission and was a avid fisherman.

Joseph was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Anne (Valence) Ligotski, sisters Mary, Eleanor, Sophie and brothers Peter and Roger. Joseph is survived by his daughter Susan and husband Vince Payavis, son Joseph T. Ligotski Jr., grandchildren Daniel Payavis, Brianna Ligotski and Eric Ligotski, brother-in-law Henry Valance and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass will be scheduled in June to coincide with the 70th wedding anniversary of Anne and Joseph. Funeral arrangements were made by Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home, 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.