KINGSTON — Joseph Tanski, 87, of Kingston, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
He was born May 30, 1932, in Askam, a son of the late Marcel and Ann Nevolis Tanski. He was a graduate of Hanover High School and attended Penn State University.
An Army veteran of the Korean War, he was employed for many years as a painter, working with Painters and Allied Trade Local Union 41. He was preceded in death by his brother, Marcel.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Jean Shone Tanski; daughters, Cathy, Connie, Cherie; grandchildren and partners; sister, Tina, nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services were held. Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Times Leader from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019