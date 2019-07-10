WYOMING — Joseph V. Massara, 72, of Wyoming, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, in the Kingston Health Care Center.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Frank and Anna Maria (Zurla) Massara. He was a graduate of Wyoming High School, Class of 1964, and Mansfield University. He served in the Army National Guard of West Pittston. For many years, he operated the family store, Franks Market of Wyoming, before purchasing the original Dairy Land of Mansfield. Joe was an entrepreneur in Tioga County, owning and operating various businesses. Prior to his retirement, he owned and operated Superior Used Cars of Forty Fort. He was a member of the Wyoming Cemetery Board, Elks Club and the Catholic Choral Society. Joe was very proud of his accomplishments, one being backpacking through Europe.

Surviving are brothers Frank N. Massara, of Jensen Beach, Florida, and Thomas Massara, of Exeter; sister Barabara Baldo and her husband, Phil, of Mansfield; and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Saturday in the Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, with Monsignor John J. Sempa officiating. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until noon Saturday at the church.

Interment will be in the Wyoming Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.