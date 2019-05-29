PLYMOUTH — Joseph W. Mentyka, age 100, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Providence Place, Drums.

Born March 9, 1919, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Michael and Josephine Rogan Mentyka. He was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1937, and was a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth.

Joseph was a veteran who was very proud to have served with the United States Army during WWII. He was stationed in Europe and spent several months as a P.O.W. in Germany. He was a member of the Plymouth VFW Post 1425, American Legion Post 463, and the .

Prior to his retirement, he was employed by McKinney Manufacturing.

Joseph greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, the former Eleanor Pokigo; brother, Walter Mentyka; and sisters, Florence Barton, Irene Charnetski and Natalie Dobrowalski.

Surviving are his loving sons, Joseph M. Mentyka and his wife, Nancy, of Mountain Top, and Robert A. Mentyka and his wife, Mary Jean, of Port Matilda; grandchildren, Robert Mentyka and his wife, Lis, of Youngwood, Madelaine Beckford and her husband, Albert, of Charleston, S.C., Laura Mentyka and her husband, James Moore, of Canonsburg, and Caroline Mentyka, of Dallas, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday from the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in All Saints Parish, Plymouth. Interment will be in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth.

Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

Joseph's family would especially like to thank the nurses and staff at Providence Place, Drums, and Maylath Hospice for their excellent care and compassion shown to Joseph.

To submit online condolences to Joseph's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to the Plymouth VFW Post 1425, 111 W. Main St., Plymouth, PA 18651, to be directed to "The Wall That Heals" in Joseph's honor. The "Wall That Heals" is a touring Vietnam Veteran's Memorial Wall replica and will be displayed in Plymouth between Sept. 5 and Sept. 8, 2019.