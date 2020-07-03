PLAINS TWP. — Joseph W. Zawatski, 91, of Plains Township, passed away Thursday morning, July 2, 2020, at Allied Services Center City Residence, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Ashley, he was the son of the late Joseph and Bertha (Alesczyk) Zawatski.

Joe was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1947, and was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, serving as a medic and attaining the rank of Private 1st Class. Upon his honorable discharge from active service in 1953, he was employed for General Motors in Linden, New Jersey, and joined the United States Post Office in Philadelphia in 1958. Joe remained a postal worker until his retirement in 1991, having worked in Pittston and Exeter.

He was a member of Saints Peter & Paul Church, The Plains American Legion, Joseph E. Conlon, Post 558, where he was recently recognized as a 70-year member, The Henry Citizens Club and The Polish American Veterans, all of Plains.

Joe was very proud of his Polish heritage and spoke fluent Polish. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan and loved all animals. Joe was a very proud grandfather and loved attending his grandchildren's sporting and academic activities.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, the former Helen M. Zuraf on Aug. 2, 2009; sisters, Dolores Motto, Lillian Pesta and Josephine Grzymski.

Surviving are his son, Joseph Zawatski and his wife, Kathleen, of Dallas; grandchildren Eric, Emilee and Ethan Zawatski; companion, Patricia Wasilius.

Joe's family would like to thank Anton Dumanov and the nurses and staff at Allied Services Center City for the wonderful care given to Joe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Saints Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains, with Father John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating. Interment with Military Honors accorded by the Plains American Legion Funeral Honors Detail, will be held in the parish cemetery, Plains. Family and friends may call Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, restrictions have been put in place by the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Those attending the visitation and/or funeral Mass, please follow the practice of social distancing, and masks are required at all times in church.

Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains.

Memorial donations may be made to Saints Peter & Paul Church Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains, PA 18705, in Joe's memory.

For additional information, or to leave Joe's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.