FORTY FORT — Joseph L. Yaskus, 92, of Forty Fort, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing.

Joe was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Louis and Agnes Laurinitis Yaskus. He was a graduate of Hanover Township High School, Class of 1944. He was an Army Air Force Veteran serving during World War II.

Joe served for 27 ½ years as a Pennsylvania State Trooper, retiring in 1977. He was also the owner of Yaskus Burial Vault from 1977 to 1990.

He was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre. Prior to its closure he had been an active member of Holy Trinity Church, Wilkes-Barre, where he served as a lector, usher and member of its Holy Name Society. Joe also served for many years as the Sexton of Holy Trinity Cemetery in Bear Creek.

Joe was preceded in death by his son, David J. Yaskus in 2007 and by an infant son, Mark; brother Msgr. Frank Yashkas; sisters Bertha Revit, Agnes Karaska and Frances Stuckus.

Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Jeanette Churnetski Yaskus; daughter Deborah Harrison, Salt Lake City, Utah; son-in-law Robert Harrison, Salt Lake City; brother-in-law Joseph Churnetski, Saugerties, New York; nieces Joanne Karaska, Jeannette Karaska, and Mary Anne Revit, all of Wilkes-Barre.

Joe's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing (Little Flower Manor) for the care and attention that they provided for Joe during his time there.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 12, in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to service time on Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to the Holy Trinity Cemetery Fund, c/o 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Joe's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre.