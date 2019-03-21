WILKES-BARRE — Josephine Bucknavage, formerly Starzecki, died peacefully in High Point, North Carolina, on March 15, 2019, at the age of 96.

Josephine was born July 24, 1922, in Wilkes-Barre, where she resided until 2014, when she relocated to High Point, N.C. She graduated from Coughlin High School in 1939 and married Frank "Pat" Bucknavage in 1946.

Josephine is survived by her sister, Stella Daywood; her daughter-in-law, Carol Bucknavage, of High Point, N.C.; granddaughters Leah Ciolkosz and her husband, Tim, of Hanover, Mass., and Jessica Bucknavage, of High Point, N.C.; and great-grandchildren Nicholas Bucknavage, Benjamin Ciolkosz and Samantha Ciolkosz; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Patrick Bucknavage; and her son, Daniel Bucknavage; along with her parents and many siblings.

A blessing service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday from the Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Friends may call 8:30 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Piedmont Christian Home, 1510 Deep River Rd., High Point, NC 27265.