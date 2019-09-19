WEST WYOMING — Josephine C. Stampfle, 78, of West Wyoming, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in the Residential Inpatient Hospice Unit of Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Eva (Shohuski) Grescavage. She was a graduate of West Wyoming High School, Class of 1959. For many years, she was employed at General Cigar and prior to her retirement, she was employed at the Genetti Hotel. She was a member of St. Monica's Parish of West Wyoming.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Joseph Stampfle Sr.; and many brothers and sisters.

Surviving are daughters Sharon Farrell and her husband, Edward, of Lake Township, Donna Salvo and her husband, Robert, of Harding, and Linda Galasso and her husband, Robert, of Sweet Valley; son Joseph Stampfle, of West Wyoming; brothers Phil Grescavage, of Florida, and Anthony Grescavage; seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Monica's Parish, 363 West 8th St., West Wyoming, with Father Peter Tomczak as celebrant.

Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made the St. Monica's Parish, 363 West 8th St., West Wyoming, PA 18644.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.