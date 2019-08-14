|
WILKES-BARRE — Josephine DelleCave, 71, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Aug. 13, 2019, at home. Born in Naples, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Grazia Cino of Naples, Italy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph DelleCave; a brother, Federico; and a sister, Gina.
Surviving are her daughters, Elvira DelleCave, of New York, N.Y., Grazia Reedy and her husband, Michael Reedy, of Wilkes-Barre, Anna Cefalo and her husband, Christopher Cefalo, of Wyoming, Terra Wilkins, of Wilkes-Barre, and Hailey Wilushewski, of Wilkes-Barre; sons Gennaro DelleCave, of Wilkes-Barre, and Dahntay Cornelius Wilkins, of Wilkes-Barre; grandson Crescenzo Ramon Reedy, of Wilkes-Barre; granddaughter Isabella Joelene of Reedy, of Wilkes-Barre; her best friend of over 35 years, Francis French, of Pittston; her beloved English Bulldogs, Moe and Bruno DelleCave; her sisters, Elena Cino and Angela Cino, of Naples, Italy; as well as her many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She was known by all as "Mama Josie." Her home was always open and full of love. She loved and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and always having family and friends over.
Josephine's family extends a special thank you to the following for their loving care and support: her nurses, Meg Zych and Lorrie Chudley, and her physical therapist Rich Cipolletti of Kindred Home Health.
Celebration of Josephine's life will begin with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there on Friday with gathering at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Church of Saint Nicholas. Interment will be in Saint Mary's Cemetery.
The family requests that flowers be omitted and that memorial donations in Ms. DelleCave's name be made to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Josephine's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.