PITTSTON — Josephine DeLucia, 77, of Pittston, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Hospice of the Sacred Heart in patient unit, Dunmore.

Born in Pittston on Feb. 11, 1943. She was the daughter of Dominic and Carrie Falcone Alaimo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph G. DeLucia Jr., in 2014, her brother, Dominic M. Alaimo Jr., in 2002, and her great-nephew and godson, Joseph D. Tilley, in 2006.

She is survived by her nieces, Sandra Alaimo Tilley and her spouse, Wayne Sr., Terrie Alaimo, numerous nieces, nephews and their children, who she adored, numerous cousins and her best friends, Madeline Kokura and Patti Weidlich.

She was a loving, kind aunt, and she was loved by all. She loved being surrounded by family and friends. She especially loved her yearly vacations with her cousin and best friend, Loretta Sciandra and family. She loved watching football, her favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and she was so happy to meet Franco Harris. She loved shopping, the casinos and most recently bingo with her dear friend, Madeline Calabro.

A special thank you to the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the compassionate care they provided and Nicole DeLucia for holding her hand the last days of her life.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William Street, Dunmore, 18512, or the Pittston Library.