PITTSTON — Josephine DeLucia, 77, of Pittston, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Hospice of the Sacred Heart in patient unit, Dunmore.

Born in Pittston on Feb. 11, 1943. She was the daughter of Dominic and Carrie Falcone Alaimo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph G. DeLucia Jr., in 2014, her brother, Dominic M. Alaimo Jr., in 2002, and her great-nephew and godson, Joseph D. Tilley, in 2006.

She is survived by her nieces, Sandra Alaimo Tilley and her spouse, Wayne Sr., Terrie Alaimo, numerous nieces, nephews and their children, who she adored, numerous cousins and her best friends, Madeline Kokura and Patti Weidlich.

She was a loving, kind aunt, and she was loved by all. She loved being surrounded by family and friends. She especially loved her yearly vacations with her cousin and best friend, Loretta Sciandra and family. She loved watching football, her favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and she was so happy to meet Franco Harris. She loved shopping, the casinos and most recently bingo with her dear friend, Madeline Calabro.

A special thank you to the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the compassionate care they provided and Nicole DeLucia for holding her hand the last days of her life.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William Street, Dunmore, 18512, or the Pittston Library.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Memories & Condolences

9 entries
November 12, 2020
So very sad to hear of her passing. A good person & co-worker.
Ron Littzi
November 12, 2020
My sincere condolences to Josephine's family. May the God of peace and comfort strengthen the family during this time.
November 12, 2020
Fondly remembering a dear classmate. Rest in peace Josie. Vicki
Vicki penberg
November 12, 2020
Life gave us some good memories Josie, RIP.
Pat Drury
November 12, 2020
Remembering all the fun times with you Josie!

Rest In Peace honey! Love you,

Peggy
Peggy Russo
November 12, 2020
Josie was the kindest, funniest, and most generous person you can ever meet. God gets an Angel. R.I.P. Josie.
Rick Gianficaro
November 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful friend. I especially will miss her laugh
Carol
Friend
November 11, 2020
Aunt Jo, I grew up in the same house as you. You were the one I always turned to for advice. You and I have memories that will last a lifetime. Life will never be the same without you in it. I love you and miss you. You are finally at peace.
Terrie Alaimo
November 11, 2020
Rest In Peace JoJo. Thank you for all the memories since the day I was born. And also for the memories you made with Nico. We will always remember the good times and laughter. We love you.
Rose Mary Sciandra
