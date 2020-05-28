LUZERNE — Josephine Disano Ricciardi, 84, of Luzerne, and formerly of Trumbull, Conn., beloved wife of the late Anthony G. Ricciardi, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born in Luzerne, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Florence Disano. Josephine was a loving wife and mother who loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Carl and Thomas Disano. She is survived by her son, James Ricciardi and his wife, Dawn, of Southbury, Conn.; daughter, Nina Stoica and husband, Theodore, of Monroe, Conn.; sister, Dorothy Disano, of Luzerne; and aunt Sarah Marchese, of Boynton Beach, Fla., and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services will be held privately. For more information, or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Times Leader from May 28 to May 29, 2020.