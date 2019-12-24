PLYMOUTH — Josephine Klimek, 96, of Plymouth died peacefully surrounded by her loving children at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital on Dec. 22, 2019.

Born in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Teofil and Johanna Burkowski. She was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1941. She attended Wilkes-Barre Business College.

She did office work early in her career, but spent most of her life as a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother.

Josephine enjoyed cooking, reading, socializing, but most of all spending time with her loving family. She was a kind spirit and enjoyed talking with everyone. Josephine was very proud of her age and lived a long and healthy life.

As a devoted Roman Catholic, she was a life member of All Ss. Parish in Plymouth.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, John, on March 5, 1986; brothers John and Barney Burkowski; and sisters Helen Kluchinski, Isabel Van Jura and Verna Burkowski, and son-in-law, Anthony Anthony.

She will be greatly missed by her children John Klimek and his wife, Janice; Joan Wanat and her husband, Andrew; and Donna Anthony; grandchildren Kimberly Kostelnik and her husband Christopher, Dr. Kenneth Luck, David and his wife Briana and Nicholas Hughes; great-grandchildren Aaron, Andrew and Ava Kostelnik; nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Patrick Kerrigan and the nursing staff at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for their care and compassion of Josephine.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth. Interment will be in St Mary's Cemetery, Plymouth Township.