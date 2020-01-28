Josephine L. Koze

Service Information
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA
18706
(570)-822-8575
Obituary
ASHLEY — Josephine L. Koze, 93, formerly of Ashley and Wilkes-Barre Township, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Highland Manor, Wilkes-Barre Township.

She was born Oct. 12, 1926, the daughter of the late John and Leona (Baimonte) LaCorte. Preceding her in death was her husband, Daniel Koze, in June 2012.

Surviving are daughter; Ronna Koze; sons Mark Koze and John Koze and his wife, Karen; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister Ann Malkemes.

Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Published in Times Leader from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
