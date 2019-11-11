Josephine Mansor

NANTICOKE — Josephine Mansor, age 97, of Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Guardian Elder Care, Nanticoke.

Born June 12, 1922, in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Maroon and Elizabeth Thomas Mansor.

Prior to her retirement, Josephine worked for many years at the former Nanticoke Hospital as a head nurse. After leaving the hospital, she used her skills to look after family members.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen, in 2011, and Mary, in 2015.

Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday from Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Faustina Church. Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Nanticoke. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of service.
