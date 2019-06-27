Josephine (Talipan) Modlesky (1939 - 2019)
  • "So sorry to hear this...my sincerest condolences to family..."
    - Amy Poplawski
  • "Sending our deepest condolences & prayers to the entire..."
    - Me & Mrs James Hogan and Family
  • "I am so very sorry about Aunt Josie! May she rest in..."
    - Terri Modlesky
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA
18640
(570)-654-7831
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Marello Parish
William St.
Pittston, PA
PITTSTON — Josephine (Talipan) Modlesky, 80, of Pittston, best mother and grandmother in the world, died peacefully on the morning of June 27, 2019.

Josephine was a graduate of Pittston High School, Class of 1956. She was proud of her Italian heritage and enjoyed traveling. She got to visit Italy with several of her friends and she made a trip to Hawaii with her daughter, along with many other adventures too numerous to mention.

Josephine was the only child of the late Angelo and Tessie (Chichilla) Talipan.

Surviving are her three children, Sharon and husband Ted, Joseph and wife Virginia and David; and five grandchildren, Erica, Alex, Tyrell, Sean and Eric.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Viewing hours will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the funeral home.

Funeral services will begin at 9 a.m. from the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston.

Graveside interment services will follow in St. Cecelia's Cemetery, Exeter.

For further information or to express your condolences to Josephine's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Leader from June 27 to June 28, 2019
