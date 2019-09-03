DORRANCE TWP. — Josephine P. Bilek, 92, of Dorrance Township, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday morning, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre Medical Center.

Born in Dorrance Township, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Theresa (Broyan) Mylet. Josephine was a member of the St. Mary's Church in Dorrance and prior to retiring, worked at the Davis Nursing Home and also as a part-time rural mail carrier.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Michael Bilek; brothers Frank, Philip Jr. and Theodore Mylet; and her sister, Helen Mylet.

Surviving are her daughter, Brenda Welgosh and husband John; a sister, Joan Davenport, all of Dorrance Township; grandchildren John Welgosh Jr. and wife Jennifer, Michael Welgosh, Jennifer Moreillon, Melissa Anderson and husband Rick and Christopher Welgosh; and great-grandchildren Xavier, Austen, Roman, Rebekah and Karly. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The funeral will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Friday from the McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Dorrance. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff of the Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre Medical Center, as well as the Vet Assist Program and caregivers Heather, Kathy and Rita for all of their outstanding care and support.