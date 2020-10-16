LAFLIN — Josephine "Peppy" Price, of Laflin, died on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in the Select Specialty Unit, Geisinger Danville, following an illness.

Born in Pittston, the daughter of the late Martin and Stella Saporito. She was a graduate of Pittston High School and was a member of Saint Maria Goretti's Church, Laflin and Heart of the Nation. She was a loving wife and mother.

Peppy's interests were playing a game of solitaire every morning, watching her favorite shows on the Hallmark Channel and crime dramas.

Josephine is preceded in death by her loving parents, husband, Edward and brothers, Martin and Joseph.

She is survived by her children, Edward and Lori, both of Laflin; brother, Danny and his wife, Judy; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of her family. No calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Maria Goretti Church, Lafin, in Peppy's memory.

Arrangements in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Township.