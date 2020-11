Or Copy this URL to Share

WILKES-BARRE — Josephine R. (Mros) Kozich, 95, formerly of Wilkes-Barre and Kingston, died Oct. 28, 2020. Office of Christian Burial with Divine Liturgy 11 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Assumption of Saint Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 695 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Visitation 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing required. Arrangements by John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., Wilkes-Barre.



