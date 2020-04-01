Josephine R. Butka Sabalesky, 87, formerly of Kingston, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Glen Lyon, Aug. 7, 1932, she was the daughter of John and Josephine Butka.

Her early education included eight years of Polish school. She was a graduate of Newport Township High School in 1950. Later, Josephine attended business school and gained employment in the office of Percy Brown and Company. After raising seven children, she worked at Berkheimer's Tax Office in Wilkes-Barre, until her retirement.

While growing up in Glen Lyon, she was a member of St. Adalbert's Church, where she was also married.

Later, she was a member of the St. Mary's Church Choir of Wilkes- Barre for several years.

While residing in Ashley, Josephine was active in an Ashley Bowling League and the Junior Mozart Club, and a member of St. Leo's Parish. For 40 years, Josephine sang with the St. George's Maronite Choir, performing concerts at many prestigious churches, including St. Patrick's Cathedral, New York, N.Y., and the Washington Cathedral. In addition, she extended her love by opening her doors to all.

Her commitment to supporting her children and grandchildren in their athletic endeavors included basketball, baseball, softball, football, rugby, racquetball, swimming, soccer, track and field and tennis, as well as, attending her children's musical recitals and performances. On any given day you could find her playing basketball or soccer with her grandkids in her backyard. She was an avid walker and enjoyed riding a bike. She graciously drove her grandchildren to and from school. From 1973 to the present, she was a parishioner at St. Ignatius of Loyola Church, Kingston, where she attended daily Mass devoutly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Leonard F. Sabalesky.

Surviving are children, Darice Janusziewicz, of Kingston; Denise Scott, of Long Beach, Calif.; Dr. Doreen Sabalesky, of Houston, Texas; Debra Sabalesky, of Wilkes-Barre; Deanna Klingman, and husband Steve, of Clarks Summit; David Sabalesky, of Atlanta, Ga.; and Daniel Sabalesky, and wife Amy, of Houston, Texas. Grandchildren include Zachary and Christian Janusziewicz; Jason Swoboda and wife, Chelsea; Vanessa Husar and husband, Casey; Derek Klingman and wife, Jessica; Justin and Colin Klingman; Kelly Guiton and husband, Chris; Jamie Foster; Alyssa, Shawn and Corey Sabalesky; and Samantha Sabalesky; great-grandchildren, Chase Swoboda; Giavona, Rylee and Corey Jr. Sabalesky; and Jack, Drew and Gabriella Guiton.

The family would like to personally thank the Second Floor Staff of Little Flower Manor/Allied Services and Hospice of Allied Services, and Dr. Stanley Lobitz for taking outstanding and compassionate care of Josephine.

A special thanks to Turkey Hill, Pierce St., Kingston, Sizzle Pie Pizza, Lino's Pizza, and Pierce Street Drugs for their wonderful customer service to our Mom; and John Janusziewicz for transporting her to Church.

Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of family due to COVID-19 restrictions. A Memorial Mass will be planned at a future date. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township, with Monsignor David Tressler officiating.

Arrangements by Snowdon Funeral Home, Kingston.