PLYMOUTH — Joshua Smith Henrie, 29, of Plymouth, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at his home.

Born June 29, 1989, in Kingston and raised in Shickshinny, he was the son of Sandra Cathcart Henrie (Shickshinny) and the late Keith Henrie, who passed away in December 2017.

Joshua was a graduate of Northwest High School, Class of 2008, where he played football and basketball. He attended Wilkes University and was a member of St. Nicholas Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

On Dec. 15, 2016, Joshua married his wife, Jasmine Henrie. The lights of his life were their three children, Josline, Jemma and Josiah Henrie. Josh loved to dance, rap and make everyone around him laugh. He will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Surviving are his loving wife, Jasmine Rivera; loving children, Josline, Jemma and Josiah Henrie; mother Sandra Cathcart Henrie; siblings Don Vickers and his wife, Dianne, John Vickers and his wife, Stacey, Renee Poesnecker, Daniel Kachelries, Kansas Henrie, Nicholas Henrie, Jeff Vital, Autumn Henrie, Rachel Henrie, Diane Henrie, D.J. Henrie, Lily Henrie, Luke Henrie, Renet Anne Henrie, Holly Henrie, Heather White and her husband, Rory, and Kendra Fuller; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends; and his pet cats, Jayne, Jameson and Squirt.

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.

Joshua's family would like to extend a special thank you to Bill Taylor, Joshua's foster father, for being an additional support system for Josh throughout his life.

