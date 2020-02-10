Jouko Juhani Leppänen

Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc. -- White Haven - White Haven
403 Berwick St.
White Haven, PA
18661
(570)-301-6931
Obituary
Memorial Service For

Jouko Juhani Leppänen

May 29, 1951 - December 16, 2019

A Memorial Service honoring Jouko Juhani Leppänen will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 418 Berwick St., White Haven, PA 18661, with Pastor Janell Wigen officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m. Family, friends, and acquaintances are invited to attend.

There will be no cemetery service since a double interment will be held at Laurel Cemetery, White Haven, upon the death of Jouko's wife. A luncheon will be held immediately following the service at Church of St. Patrick Parish Center, 411 Allegheny St., White Haven.


Published in Times Leader from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
